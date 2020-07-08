Greece excluded from Scottish 14-day Covid-19 quarantine

Greece is among the 39 countries excluded from the 14-day quarantine, according to Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Travellers from Spain will be quarantined after arriving in Scotland due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Scottish government announced today, presenting the list of countries excluded from this measure.

Along with Greece, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Malta and Poland are among the 39 countries with low rates of infection. As a result, travellers will be exempted from the 14-day quarantine, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said during a press conference.

also read

The Aegean Gibraltar: Visit the second largest monolith in Europe (drone video)

New York Times warns Christian-Muslim rivalry could reignite over Hagia Sophia

The list of countries excluded is more limited than that of England, which includes more than 70 countries and territories. For example, travellers from Spain or Serbia will be quarantined when they arrive in Scotland, but not when they arrive in England.

“I know how much the Scots like to travel to Spain and how much we like to welcome Spanish tourists,”Sturgeon said, lamenting the “difficult decision” that was needed because of the existing scientific data. “I hope that these restrictions will be lifted very soon,” she added, explaining that the list would be reviewed regularly.