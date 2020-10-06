Greece extends Covid-19 flight directive from Russia until October 12

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued as NOTAM, according to which passengers, permanent residents of Russia, travelling to Greece by air connection from the Russian Federation will enter Greece only with a negative test Covid-19, which will be carried out by the method of PCR, (taking oral and pharyngeal or nasopharyngeal smear), up to 72 hours before their arrival.

The aviation directive for permanent residents of Russia is extended until Monday, October 12, 2020, at midnight.

Passengers are required to produce to Greek authorities a negative molecular test result (PCR) for Covid-19 from a certified diagnostic center in English which will include their name and passport number or identity card.

Airlines are demanded to check whether passengers possess a negative Covid-19 test certificate before boarding, as the absence of the test obliges the airline to refuse passenger boarding.

The obligation to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr/ before arrival in Greece remains in force.

The permanent residents of Russia who come to Greece will undergo a sampling laboratory medical examination for COVID-19.

Until the results of the laboratory test are issued, passengers will remain at their place of temporary residence. All passengers must also bring a hotel booking receipt or other appropriate documents, which indicate their place of temporary residence. Greek repatriation programs are excluded from NOTAM.