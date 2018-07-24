Greece fires: Shocking image of dog on a rock in the middle the sea! (photos)

Greece is experiencing a national tragedy with 50 dead after forest fires have been wreaking havoc across the country since yesterday. Shocking images posted by ordinary citizens fleeing the holiday resort of Mati in east Attica, which was hit by the fires are emerging on social media. The photos show exhausted people on the shore amid thick smoke waiting to be rescued by navy ships deployed by the Hellenic Defence Ministry to help in the evacuation efforts. Images show desperate people lining up on the seaside, while one photo shows a sad dog curled on a rock in the middle of the water.