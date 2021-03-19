Greece: Free individual rapid test for everyone – Massive home testing to control the pandemic

Everyone will be able to get up to four a month for free, one for each week

The coronavirus tests that everyone can do on their own at home, are thrown by the government in the fight against the pandemic, with the aim of controlling the spread on the one hand and facilitating the opening of the market on the other, as the Deputy Minister by the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos announced.

As it was announced, every citizen will be able to get the tests from the pharmacies with his Social Security number (AMKA).

At least 300,000 such tests can be performed each week, with the option for each citizen to take one test per week.

Everyone will be able to get up to four a month for free, one for each week. Millions of these tests will be available in pharmacies by the end of the month.

These tests are different from the rapid ones performed so far and everyone will be able to do them alone, at home, testing themselves while they will not be registered in any database, as is done now with rapid and the molecular tests.

These self-tests are already used in Germany and Cyprus, but are not available for free. According to what Mr. Skertsos announced, four tests per month will be provided free of charge per citizen, but whoever wants will be able to get more, but will pay for them.