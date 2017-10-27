300,000 abortions performed in Greece each year!

Greece might have one of the lowest birth rates in the world with only 100,000 new births registered last year, but it also has n average of 300,000 abortions a year! The data, which sheds light on the acute demographic problem facing the country, is based on a survey conducted by the professor of medical and biological chemistry of the University of California, Mr. M. Gkokas.

Further public studies carried out in the United States, Britain and former Czechoslovakia have shown that it is likely that abortion will increase the chances of infertility, extrauterine pregnancy, miscarriage and premature birth.

The issue of birth control and abortion has never been a major political topic for parties in Greece, as the public and public figures appear indifferent to the question of whether life begins at conception and the implications of abortion and if it constitutes murder. Another interesting fact is that although the Greek Orthodox Church is clearly against abortion, it has never leveraged its influence to push for an open discussion on the matter.