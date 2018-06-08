Greece has the highest “forced” part-time work rate in the EU

Greece holds yet another negative record, according to Eurostat’s data on the proportion of part-time workers for 2017.

The country has the worst record in the EU concerning involuntary part-time employment with 72%, according to Eurostat.

The Mediterranean countries occupy the worst spots as Cyprus ranks second (67.4%), followed by Italy (62.5%), Spain (61.1%) and Bulgaria (58.7%).

Overall across Europe in 2017, 43 million people aged 15 to 64 were employed on a part-time basis, which corresponds to a fifth of the total number of workers in the EU (19.4%).