Greece has the worst unemployment rate in EU28 for degree holders

Greece has the highest unemployment rate for university degree holders among the EU28 in 2018, according to a survey by the Development Policy Center of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE).

The study released on Friday in Thessaloniki also revealed that more than 3 in 10 undergraduates are filling less-qualified jobs.

The data showed that one of the most important problems of the Greek labour market, apart from the mismatch between the qualifications of the employees and those required to fill the jobs, is low pay for university degree holders.

In 2018, Greece was ranked 1st in the EU-28 with a 20.5% share of 25-34-year-olds who are in a state of material and social disadvantage.

In 2018, Greece ranked last in the EU-28 with 69.6% for 20-34 year-olds and 55.3% for 20-year-olds with a high school diploma in the workforce.