Greece is a top choice for Chinese property investors

Greece has become one of the most lucrative markets for Chinese property investors, as the extremely low prices of land, coupled with one of Europe’s most generous “golden visa” schemes, which provides a renewable five-year residence permit in exchange for a 250,000 euro investment in real estate are not easy to pass up.

As Reuters’s Angeliki Koutantou reports, that’s enough to buy a three-bedroom apartment in the capital with a view to the Acropolis hill.

It is also enough to bring the first glimmers of recovery to the market since the Greek economy started to collapse after the debt crisis in 2009, although prices are still down by about 40 per cent from their peak.

