Greece is the 6th most popular destination for Germans

Greece is the 6th most popular tourist destination for Germans in Europe for 2017, according to Greece’s Gfk survey on trends in German tourism, which was presented by the Foundation for Future Questions of the German Institute of for Future Themes. According to the survey data, collected from a sample 3,000 people over the age of 14 in December 2017 and January 2018, the share of German travelers who chose Greece as their main holiday destination in 2017 rose from 2.8% to 3.1%, marking a 10-year record – in 2007 the corresponding figure was 3%.

So far, 2% of German travelers say they intend to visit our country in 2018. Spain is undoubtedly the winner, according to the survey, with one in seven German tourists having their major holiday in the Balearic Islands, the Canaries, and the Spanish mainland in 2017.

The percentages of the 3 most popular destinations for the Germans (Spain, Italy and Austria) appear to have slightly fallen in 2016, while Greece, France, the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and Scandinavia have all gaining a piece of the market in 2017. Turkey, 4th place, is one of the biggest losers among the most popular destinations, from 4.4% in 2016 to 3.6% in 2016.