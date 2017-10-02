Greece rich kids on Instagram are still going strong…. (update-photos)

Today, being able to flaunt one’s wealth has never been easier for the children of the rich, amplifying the effect they want their opulence to have with minimum effort. Social media makesd sure of that….

In Greece, ostentacious displays of wealth are so much of a phenomenon, that Britain’s Daily Mail dedicated an entire piece to the topic of the Rich Kids of Greece Instagram account, a new and elitist social network exclusively for the children of Greece’s most affluent, which “offers a window into the lives of wealthy young millennials living in the sun-soaked Mediterranean country.”

One of the photos, depicting a gold Rolex watch, includes the caption: “The best gift from the best father.”

Bentleys, Ferraris, Porches and Lamborghinis come and go, but the Rich Kids of Greece don’t stop at cars.

These golden millennials upload their pictures to Instagram, and tag the ‘Rich Kids’ account, which reposts the pictures so that they get to flaunt their excessive wealth and lavish lifestyles to the world. These ‘kids’ are still continuing their life of opulence, oblivious, or simply indifferent of the fact that many of their fellow countrymen do not have the bare minimum to get by.