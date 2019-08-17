Greece second last in productivity, OECD report reveals (infographic)

Greece is second last in terms of productivity per average hour worked, according to data released by the OECD.

The figures from the OECD reveal the countries in which the average hour of work contributes the most to GDP. As the infographic shows, no matter how hard the average worker in Chile works, they won’t be as productive (in GDP terms) as the average person toiling away in Ireland. An hour’s work in the South American country contributed $29.0 to the economy while in Ireland this contribution is on average $102.3.

source statista