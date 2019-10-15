Greece signs pre-agreement to acquire two French frigates

The letter of Intent was signed between the two Defence Ministers in Paris

Greece is in the process of procuring two French Belh @ rra frigates after National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos signed a pre-contract agreement last Thursday in Paris with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

“There is still a lot of work to be done on the frigates issue,” Mr. Panagiotopoulos said, explaining that by signing the so-called letter of intent (LOI), Greece had indicated its intention to purchase two Belh @ rra warships from France.

The letter of intent to acquire the frigates, mentions the Greek government’s decision to purchase two Belh @ rra-type ships from Naval, a majority-state owned shipbuilding industry in France.