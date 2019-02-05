Greece to develop political, economic, trade ties with Kurdistan: Greek Consul-General (video)

Greece aims to strengthen bilateral relations with the autonomous Kurdistan Region after upgrading its representative office to Consulate-General in Erbil in late 2018, said a Greek envoy on Thursday.

“I am very proud to open the consulate and be the first Consul-General of Greece in Erbil. This was the decision that was taken because we believe our relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are very important,” Efthymios Costopoulos, the Consul-General of the Hellenic Republic, told Kurdistan 24.

Greece opened its trade office in Erbil in 2009 and officially upgraded it to the Consulate-General on Dec. 1, 2018.

“There is a lot of sympathy to the Kurdish people back in my country, and there are a lot of people-to-people links already. We hope to promote political, economic, and trade relations with the Kurdistan Region.”

He hoped that Erbil and Athens would develop their ties in all sectors following the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, and said he is looking forward to some high-level visits taking place between the Kurdistan Region and Greece.

Source: kurdistan24