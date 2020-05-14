Greece to experience highest temperatures (+40°C) in the world as scorching heat approaches

The deviation from the normal temperature for this time of the year will be 10 degrees higher

Greece is bracing for an unprecedented heatwave, as the temperature is forecast to break all records globally for this time of the year, reaching 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.

According to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo, on Sunday in Larissa the temperature will reach 44 degrees Celsius, in Athens 42, while in Sparta and Livadia it will hit 40 degrees.

These values are considered wold records, as the expected deviation from the average temperature for this season will exceed ten degrees Celsius and will be the highest recorded in the entire world in the coming days.