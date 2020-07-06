Greece to open new international military flight training school in Kalamata

The Italian-made Leonardo M-346 advanced trainer jet will probably become the backbone of the new Greek training center

Greece and Israel are close to reach an agreement to open a new international military pilot training school in Kalamata. The news comes after the visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Jerusalem last June.

This agreement would be revolutionary for the Hellenic Air Force, which has so far trained the students of the Icarus School with great difficulty because of obsolete systems and without being able to attract foreign candidates.

During his visit to Jerusalem, Mitsotakis met with the CEO of Elbit Systems, the Israeli company involved in the agreement, with whom he discussed the first details of the project.

The project has an estimated cost of approximately 1.4 billion euros in 20 years and involves an amount of 10,000 flight hours per year. In addition to Elbit, the Canadian company CAE is also very interested in the agreement, but Athens seems to be favoring Israel.

The relations between the Greek and Israeli air forces are very close and this benefits defense-related choices.