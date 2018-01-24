Greece to play Finland, Estonia and Hungary in new UEFA Nations League draw (full draw of all Leagues)

The Greek national football team will go up against Hungary, Finland and Estonia in the 2nd Group of League C for the newly established UEFA Nations League. The draw of the new competition took place in Zurich and the winner of each group in the respective league will play in an unofficial final four, with the winner of that final four earning a spot in the next Euro Football competition regardless of their qualifiers.
League A
Group 1: Netherlands, France, Germany
Group 2: Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium
Group 3: Poland, Italy, Portugal
Group 4: Croatia, England, Spain
League B
Group 1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia
Group 2: Turkey, Sweden, Russia
Group 3: Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzogovina, Austria
Group 4: Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Wales
League C
Group 1: Israel, Albania, Scotland
Group 2: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary
Group 3: Cyprus, Bulgaria, Norway, Slovenia
Group 4: Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania
League D
Group 1: Andorra, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Georgia
Group 2: San Marino, Moldova, Luxembourg, Belarus
Group 3: Kosovo, Malta, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan
Group 4: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Armenia, FYR