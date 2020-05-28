Greece: Turkey has no right to speak of human rights

The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a harsh response to statements made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy who criticised the Greece over the treatment of illegal migrants and refugees.

“Those convicted by the international community of instrumentalising human suffering for the sake of political expediency are clearly not entitled to teach human rights.

The first timid steps of the Greek-Turkish dialogue that had just begun did not prevent Turkey from manifesting its unprecedented cynicism and triggering a new Euro-Turkish tension.

Greece remains open to dialogue but is unwilling to co-operate in legitimising persistent Turkish delinquency.

Responding to Greek Foreign minister, Nikos Dendias’s statements on Thema radio on Thursday, who pointed out that Turkey was barbarically violating the human rights of immigrants, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said: “It is shameful that the country which commits all acts of brutality against innocent civilians on the border calls Turkey ‘barbaric.’

