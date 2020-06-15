Greece: Weather forecast for Tuesday

Cloudy weather and westerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Possible rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 30C.

Mostly fair weather in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 15C and 30C.

Fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C to 30C.

Mostly fair in Athens, 19C to 32C.

Partly cloudy, possible rain in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 19C to 28C.

