Greece will not waive EU accession veto right for FYROM: Mitsotakis on Prespes Agreemnet

“Today is a difficult, sad day for Greece. The government, with an incidental majority, voted for the devastating Prespes agreement”, the President of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement following the announcement of the result in the Greek parliament.

He went on to say that the ratification meant the formal recognition of a “Macedonian language” and identity to the citizens of Skopje for the first time by a Greek government.

Mr Mitsotakis appeared determined not to waive Greece’s right to veto FYROM’s accession to the European Union.

The leader of ND reiterated that the deal, which was passed by the SYRIZA government with an opportunist majority, is detrimental to Greece.