Greece wins 2 medals in U23 World Rowing Championships

Greece has won two medals in the 2017 Under 23 World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Anneta Kyriakidou and Dimitra Tsamopoulou picked up a bronze medal in the BW2x double sculls with a time of 7.04.97, behind Belarus and Italy, who won goal and silver, respectively. The pair of Thomais Emmanouilidou and Maria Pergouli also won a bronze medal in the Lightweight women’s double sculls with 7.12.32, while the pairs of Romania and Italy picked up gold and silver.