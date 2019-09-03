Greek 10-Y bonds reach record low at 1.53%

Greece’s 10-year bond yields reached a historic low at 1.53 percent on Thursday September 5, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity.

The rally of the government titles continued unabated this weeks, as both the 10-year and 5-year yields fell to new historic lows.

Specifically, the yield on the Greek 10-year bond slumped today by 3 basis points to 1.53%,while the 5-year yield stood at at 0.8%, 4 basis points lower than yesterday’s closing session.

Meanwhile, Professor Michael Argyrou is expected to sit at the table of the Euro Working Group (EWG) for the first time today, tasked with presenting the key pillars of the government’s economic policy and feeling out Europe’s reactions.