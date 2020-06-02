Greek actor Andreas Georgiou poses butt-naked in the woods (photo)

The heartthrob did not reveal what the photoshoot was about

Greek actor and heartthrob, Andreas Georgiou sent his fans crazy when he shared a photo butt-naked in the forest.

The creator and protagonist of the popular series “8 words” posed completely nude in the woods concealing his private parts with his hands.

Andreas posed for the camera of collaborator and friend Costas Anagnostopoulos but did not reveal which project the photoshoot was for.

Understandably, his well-shaped body garnered many likes and positive comments. The actor himself simply wrote “Hello”…

