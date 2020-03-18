Greek adult movie production “Sirina” stops scheduled shooting amid coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all facets of society, including the adult entertainment industry. Sirina, Greece’s leading erotic movie production company has decided to cancel any scheduled shooting of porn films to protect its employees from the deadly coronavirus.

The company informed its fans on its website about its decision with a statement:

“Sirina is the first erotic film company in the world to cancel scheduled shootings to protect its associates and their families until the risk of coronavirus has passed”.

also read

No, the coronavirus didn’t come from outer space, we promise!

Gun & ammunition sales surge amid coronavirus outbreak

Global COVID-19 outbreak has led to a surge in VPN usage (infographic)