Greek-American police officer shot in Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots paralysed

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support his medical expenses

The AP reports that Greek-American police officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, has been “tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation centre” but is expected to stay on a ventilator. He is unable to move or speak.

“Shay is on a ventilator and will be for the foreseeable future or perhaps the rest of his life.” the family statement tragically notes.

“Our family can never express our gratitude for all the support for Shay,” the family statement said, thanking nurses and doctors at University Medical Centre in Las Vegas.

20-year-old Edgar Samaniego has been charged with the shooting, with a judge declaring the video shows him “walking by, taking out a gun and firing … at officers” during the unrest.

A Go Fund Me effort has been set up for Mikalonis by a retired Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer and friend of the family.

It has already raised over $126,000 at time of writing.

You can donate here.

