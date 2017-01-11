Greek and French Finance Ministers agree second review must close asap

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and his French counterpart Michel Sapin agreed that the completion of second review of the Greek program must come about as soon as possible during their meeting in Paris. According to Greek Finance Ministry sources, in the informal meeting, which was also attended by Alternate Finance Minister George Chouliarakis, Mr. Tsakalotos provided a “substantive and detailed” briefing to his French colleague about the progress of the second review, while the same sources told reporters that both sides aim to “unlock all aspects of the second review”.