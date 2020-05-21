Greek and Israeli PMs Mitsotakis and Netanyahu celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated 30 years of diplomatic ties between the countries in a Thursday video call.

The two leaders referred to the expansion of their strategic relationship in tourism, security and defence, innovation, energy, trade and culture.

Regarding the tourism sector, Mitsotakis stressed that he expects an increase in the number of visitors from Israel, in view of the start of the tourist season in Greece on June 15. Netanyahu told his Greek counterpart that Israelis are keen to come to Greece as soon as it is allowed.

source amna.gr