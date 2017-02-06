Greek and Turkish coastguard boats face off at Imia, Turkish media claim

According to Turkish media reports, an incident occurred between Greek and Turkish coastguard ships near the island of Imia, Monday. The online edition of Turkish “Milliyet” reported that two coastguard boats were involved in a standoff with crews from both vessels urging each other to depart from the region on loudspeakers. The report claims the Turkish boat chased the Greek vessel with the two coming within 20 meters from each other. The incident ended with both boats departing from the area.