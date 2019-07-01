Greek and Turkish F16 fighter jets engage in dog fights over Aegean Sea

The Turkish Air Force unleashed a barrage of violations of the Greek national airspace, as 12 Turkish F-16 fighter jets illegally committed 30 violations and 16 air traffic infringements of the Athens FIR.

All the Turkish F-16s were all armed and engaged in 6 dog fights over the Aegean Sea with intercepting Greek aircraft that were scrambled.

Two more Turkish CN-235 spy planes flew over the Aegean Sea.