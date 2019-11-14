Greek and Turkish F16s engage in dogfights as Turkey violates Greek airspace 34 times

All aggressor aircraft were intercepted by the Greek Air Force

Turkey committed a barrage of violations of Greek national airspace on Thursday as a total of 34 violations were recorded by the Greek airforce.

Five of the violations turned into interceptions and dogfights with the Greek aircraft.

Eight Turkish F-16s flying in 4 formations, two CN-235 spies and two helicopters flew over the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean on Thursday.

All violations of the national airspace were carried out by Turkish F-16 fighter jets with 4 of the planes being armed.

Turkish aircraft also committed 17 infringements of air traffic rules at FIR Athens.

At 15:39 two Turkish F-16s flew above the island of Megisti at 29,000 feet, while at 16:19 and 16:39 they flew above the island of Rho at 29,000 and 30,000 feet, respectively.