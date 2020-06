The exercise, which included live-fire training, examined procedures and techniques for conducting offensive operations

The Hellenic General Staff of the Army released impressive photos from the Tactical Exercise with Troops “DIMARATOS SOCRATES 2020” that took place last Thursday in Alexandroupolis.

The exercise, which included live-fire training, examined procedures and techniques for conducting offensive operations.

Personnel and equipment of the XXI Armored Brigade, such as Leopard-2A4s & M-109 howitzers, participated in the exercise as well as AH-64 Apache attack helicopters of the 1st Army Aviation Brigade.