Greek authorities arrest Turkish national for spying

A Turkish national was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of spying, Greek authorities announced. Cengiz Uyugur, 51, who is chief engineer of a cargo ship named M/V Makbule Ana under a Turkish flag, was arrested while taking photographs of the dockyard in Salamis. According to sources, the man was detected by Greek navy officers, who in turn informed the coastguard of Elefsina. The man was taken into custody where a trial date was set by the court after his photographs were seized. The Greek Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy released a statement on the incident, while a portion of the Turkish media has covered the news linking it to the recent surge of provocations over the isles of Imia between Greece and Turkey.