Greek Church will not marry transgenders, says Archbishop Athimos

Archbishop of the Metropolis of Thessaloniki Anthimos commented on the gender change/identity bill introduced for discussion in the Greek parliament on Monday, saying “these things are a little crazy”. He ruled out the possibility of the Greek Orthodox Church ever carrying out a religious marriage involving a person who had undergone a sex reassignment change, arguing it was an act of altering humans’ natural order. He acknowledged that anyone could have an opinion on the matter, but could not impose it on those who disagreed with them.