Greek custom concept motorcycle out of this world! (photos)

Visitors and exhibitors at the 2018 International Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan were taken aback at the sight of a unique futuristic unique custom design concept motorcycle named “The Billet Sting”. The incredible vehicle, which looked more like something out of some sci-fi movie, was the product of two Greeks, Marios and Dinos Nicholaidis of “DNA High Performance”, one of the world’s leading filter manufacturing companies. The DCR-018 “The Billet Sting”, which is its full name, was the product of the labours of father Dinos and his son Marios, who put it together in just six months, as they say on their official website.



Dinos and his son Marios brought the DCR-018 “The Billet Sting” to the public in Milan, with the goal of a limited production for those real hardcore motorcycle lovers both in Greece and abroad.

As their site points out it is “A Boxer Racer like nothing before, a massive project designed and manufactured in just 6 months… in a small Hellenic factory, by just 2 people, father and son! Dino Nikolaidis, Mechanical Engineer and Mario Nikolaidis, Motorsport Engineer!



Key component of the bike’s design is the forced air intake. The intake is designed in such a way to serve as 2 hexagonal tubes, that channel the high-speed moving air to the DNA Filters, and at the same time acts as a structural part that supports the fairing windshield and double front LED lights. Extremely complicated parts, CNC machined from huge blocks of 6082 alloy to a final section of 1.6mm thickness and 600mm length! The air filters used are 2 large 66mm DNA Blue Leather Top Reddot Design Awarded Pod filters!



The BMW R9T 1200 Boxer engine that powers our ‘Billet Sting’ is the latest air/oil cooled engine BMW produces. With a 1.170 cc capacity and Radial 4 Valve heads, it is rated 122 whp @7.900 rpm & 12.3 KGM @6.200 rpm with a final Power to Weight Ratio of 0.66 whp / kg.



Our Dream Bike, the DCR-018 has a nickname that you already have seen in the title of the press release. The Honeycomb design, the billet aluminum that dominates, and the aggressive style of this unique and ‘nasty’ fast Boxer racer, is what inspired us to come up with “The Billet Sting” nickname and the awesome Wasp Logo!