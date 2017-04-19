Greek Culture Minister: “Amphipolis and Greek monuments are a priority”

“Amphipolis and all the important Greek monuments is our priority”, said Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou on Wednesday in a meeting with Central Macedonia regional governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

“Our aim is to continue the excavations and make the monument accessible to visitors. The cooperation with the region of Central Macedonia is important because it is giving us the opportunity to resume the excavations.”

Mrs. Koniordou was refering to the help the region of Central Macedonia will provide to the excavations, which according to Mr. Tzitzikostas comprises of 1 million euro funds from cross border programmes plus an additional 1.5 million euro funds from the new NSRF (National Strategic Reference Framework) programme.