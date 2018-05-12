Greek Cup Final: AEK – PAOK 0-2 (FINAL) (Upd.6)

The curtains fell tonight for this year’s Greek football season at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, which hosted the 76th Greek Cup Final with opponents AEK and PAOK.

PAOK was better throughout the game and won the second consecutive Cup.

The players of PAOK celebrated wearing Ivan Savvidis masks, as the owner of the team was not allowed to be inside the stadium.

In spite of the strict security measures and the mobilization of thousands of police officers, the situation seemed momentarily to be out of control, when PAOK fans begun throwing flares and objects to the police officers after they entered the court. Supporters of PAOK tried to break the barricades.

As one can see in the pictures, the police rails didn’t stop the hooligans.

PAOK got the chance to score with a penalty at 25′, but AEK’s goalkeeper Barkas said…”NO”!

Vieirinha scores for PAOK at 65’!

Pelkas scores for PAOK at 90’+2’!

