Greek-Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades inaugurated for the second time

On Wednesday morning, at the House of Representatives, President Nicos Anastasiades was inaugurated for the second time in his career after winning the recent Presidential elections on February 4, backed by the ruling Democratic Rally (DISY) party, where he secured 215.281 votes or 55.99% of the vote.

He arrived according to the published schedule at 11.15′, after which he met with the President of the House, Dimitris Syllouris for a brief conversation until everyone was seated in the main hall.

The ceremony kicked off at 11.30′ by Mr. Syllouris, who then passed the podium to the President himself for his inauguration speech.

