Greek economic sentiment indicator up in August

The Greek economic sentiment indicator (ESI) rose to its highest level in 12 months in August, rising to 99.0 points from 98.2 in July, according to a European Commission announcement on Wednesday.

Improved confidence in the service sector and increased consumer confidence contributed to the strengthening of the indicator. The services confidence indicator stood at 22.9 points from 17.4 points in July and the consumer confidence indicator rose to -57.0 points from -61.5 points in the previous month.

Source