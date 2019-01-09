Greek exports rise by over 17% in 2018

Greek exports broke the € 30-billion-barrier in the 11-month period of 2018, with a record-breaking 17.6% rise, which is expected to increase even more as the remaining data is included by the end of the year.

Exports grew by € 4.62 billion or 17.6% to € 30.86 billion from € 26.23 billion, while excluding petroleum-related products rose to € 20.34 billion from € 18.21 billion, ie € 2.13 billion or 11.7%.

According to the analysis of the Pan-Hellenic Exporters’ Association and the Center for Export Research and Studies, on the temporary ELSTAT data, exports, including petroleum products, increased by EUR 426.5 million in November 2018 or by 16.3% and amounted to € 3.04 billion from € 2.62 billion in the corresponding period of 2017. Exports also rose without petroleum-related products included. In particular, they rose by € 172.6 million or by 9.5% to € 1.99 billion from € 1.82 billion.

Imports of the same period January – November 2018 also increased by € 4.95 billion or 10.7%, their total value stood at € 51.04 billion compared to € 46.09 billion in the same period of the year 2017. Excluding petroleum products, imports increased to EUR 36.66 billion from EUR 35.45 billion, or EUR 1.2 billion or 3.4%.