Greek F-16 fighter jets engage in dogfights with Turkish aircraft over Aegean Sea

Greek fighter jets engaged in dogfights over the Aegean Sea with Turkish aircraft that violated Greek airspace on Monday, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff announced.

The Turkish Airforce violated Greek national airspace 15 times, according to the statement, with 3 pairs of F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter also infringing the Athens FIR, as they failed to submit flight plans.

Greek fighter jets scrambled and intercepted the incoming planes, according to international rules. Four of the six Turkish fighter jets were carrying weapons.