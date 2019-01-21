Greek feta cheese’s “DNA” decoded

A total of 489 proteins make up the “identity” of original Greek feta cheese

If you like the famous Greek feta cheese, then this scientific piece of news may interest you.

The researchers at the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens (BRFAA), Dr. George Tsangaris and Dr. Athanasios Anagnostopoulos analyzed several varieties of feta cheese from all over Greece bearing the indication “Protected Designation of Origin” (PDO), identifying their nutritional properties and value.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

It was discovered that all varieties of PDO feta contain 489 different types of protein known, among others, for their antimicrobial activity and for strengthening the immune system.

According to researchers, these 489 proteins make up the “identity” of original Greek feta cheese, which thus emerges as one of the protein-rich cheeses in the world.

The research identified many proteins related to vitamins and other “oligoelements” known, among others, to benefit the nervous system, to maintain good kidney function, to help regulate arterial pressure and reduce cholesterol.

