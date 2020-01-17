Greek FM Dendias: “We are ready to send forces to Libya to enforce the truce”!

“Greece is ready to help the next day in Libya”

The need for the cancellation of the Turkey-Libya memoranda was emphasized by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias after his meeting with the General Khalifa Haftar.

Mr. Dendias noted that the meeting with Mr. Haftar concerned the situation in Libya and the forthcoming Berlin Conference.

The key point, according to Mr Dedia, is the cancellation of the Turkey-Libya memoranda, the truce in the country and the removal of foreign forces and mercenaries operating in Libya. As Mr. Dendias said, General Haftar agreed on all points raised by the Greek side.

Mr Dendias reiterated that the EU Council of Ministers has been placed on the memoranda, declaring them invalid.

“We call on Germany, which hosts the Conference for Libya, as the other European countries involved too, to express this European position”, the Greek Foreign Minister said.

But Mr Dendias also said something of extreme importance: