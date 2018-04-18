Greek FM Kotzias: FYROM will not join NATO in June

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias underlined that there can be no agreement without an erga omnes constitutional revision.

The Foreign Minister said that the solution of the name dispute with FYROM moves further into the future and closer to the autumn. He stated that the required procedures within the country postpone the time framework of an agreement several months later, stressing that the country will not join NATO in June.

“They want to make a referendum. The referendum in FYROM requires more than two months, that is, the referendum alone goes for June. And after the referendum has taken place, the agreement will have to go to the parliament, which will take half to one month. And after that, the parliament should continue to make the constitutional changes. In order to have an agreement, we must have agreed on the constitutional changes. So it will be in the autumn”, said Kotzis in a radio interview.

That if erga omnes does not exist -that is the use for all international, transnational, international organizations, both bilateral and domestic- we will have invested, and that is what I am trying to explain to FYROM, in a fight and a friction for the next century. … I tell them that we are doing it and insisting on erga omnes, because we want an agreement with stability, will be long-lasting and that instead of creating problems it will solve them”, the minister noted.