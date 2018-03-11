Greek football authorities return 3 points to PAOK Thessaloniki in stunning decision overnight!

In a stunning turn of events, the appeals committee of the Hellenic Football Federation overturned an initial ruling that had penalised PAOK Thessaloniki by taking away 3 points from the club from Macedonia. The verdict was reached in a session late Saturday night and also provided that PAOK would be allowed to play the home match against top contenders AEK with fans, contrary to the initial decision that had ruled PAOK would play without fans. The club from Thessaloniki had been penalised with the deduction of 3 points after being held responsible for the cancelation of the home match against Olympiakos Piraeus at Toumba stadium following the injury of Olympiakos’s coach Garcia before the match. The appeals committee also decided the match against Olympiakos would be awarded to the Reds with a (3-0).