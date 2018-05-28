Greek Foreign Minister says deal on name with FYROM has been achieved

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias said his and his FYROM counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov’s work had been done, referring to the talks in Brussels on the name dispute between the two countries. His statements effectively imply that a deal has been reached on the name issue, as he went on to clarify that the technical staff of both countries will now take over to address and finalise the remaining legal details.

“Today, and possibly tomorrow, we will continue to negotiate at an experts level – technical and legal issues are what must be addressed.

As soon as they are over and after the technical and legal issues have been clarified, documents prepared at the level of Foreign Ministers will be handed over to the two Prime Ministers, who will speak to one another and reach a final agreement”, Mr Kotzias said.

FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had earlier spoken to the Athens News Agency saying talks were on the right track.