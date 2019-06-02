Greek General leading talks for Confidence Building Measues with Turkey resigns

A retired General of the Greek Army heading the Greek delegation in talks with the Turkish side for the Confidence Building Measures (IOC) for the de-escalation of tension in the Aegean Sea has submitted his resignation.

Lieutenant General. Nikos Zachariadis was in charge of a Greek team on a 10-day visit to Turkey resigned because of his disagreement with Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis.

According to information that was not denied, Mr. Zachariadis disagreed with the prospect of a Greek visit to Turkey, while Greece is in a pre-election period, expressing the views that the talks should continue after the new government emerges.

The retired general has for many years been the head of the military delegations of Greece to the European Union and NATO in Brussels while he was head of the General Directorate for National Defence Policy and International Relations (GDAPAD).