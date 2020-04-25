Greek government to extend heating oil sale period due to low rates

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced the government would extend the period of heating oil sale.

In an interview on Open TV, Saturday morning, Mr. Staikoras said that due to the very low price of fuel at the moment, the Ministry of Finance would announce within the upcoming week the extension of the sale of heating oil by introducing a relevant order allowing citizens to get affordable supplies for next winter. The average price of heating oil ranges from 75 euro-cents, a rate at least 30 cents lower per litre compared to last winter.

The Greek Gas Station Federation requested for the extension via a letter sent the Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras and the Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis as well as to all other co-responsible Deputy Ministers.