Greek Government VP Dragasakis to meet with heads of banking system

Non-performing loans and financing methods are among the issues to be discussed

Government Vice President Yiannis Dragasakis and top government officials will meet with the heads of the banking system at 13.00, according to ANA’s sources, to discuss financing methods of the economy.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Charitsis, secretary general of Economic Policy Elena Papadopoulou, the special secretary of private debt Fotis Kourmousis and secretary general of Commerce Antonis Papaderakis will participate in the meeting.

On the banks’ side, there will be the Hellenic Bank Association and the managing directors of the four systemic banks (National, Piraeus, Alpha, Eurobank) and Attica Bank.

Non-performing loans, NSRF funds and financing methods are among the issues to be discussed.

