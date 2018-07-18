Greek inspectors pose as clients to combat “Airbnb”-type tax evasion

The finance ministry announced earlier in the week that a new electronic platform for Airbnb-type properties will come online in July

The Greek authorities are trying to battle tax evasion said to be rampant among the thousands of owners of Airbnb-type properties.

Lacking a mechanism to monitor the short-term leasing of lodgings, inspectors have been doing random checks with the aim of identifying taxpayers that do not declare their extra income.

Greek media report that tax officers go undercover posing as guests-clients in a bid to establish whether revenues are declared.

At this stage the inspections are relying on the money deposited through websites such as Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway etc.

The finance ministry announced earlier in the week that a new electronic platform for Airbnb-type properties will come online in July.

Owners leasing property in Greece on a short-term basis will be required to register via the e-platform, subsequently filing particulars of each lease contract they sign.

The government has warned that severe penalties will be imposed on people who are caught trying to circumvent tax on Airbnb-type properties.

Revenue from the leasing of real estate in Greece is taxed from between 15 to a whopping 45 percent, depending on the overall income of the taxpayer declaring the income.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter