Greek Interior Minister says bill for Expats voting rights could pass with absolute majority

Minister for Interior Affairs Takis Theodorikakos announced before a plenary session in parliamnent that a cross-party agreement had been reached on the Diaspora vote, ensuring the approval of the bill the MPs.

In his speech on the debate on the growth bill, the Minister underlined: “Parliament’s parties have found common ground in the direction of the bill which facilitates expatriates to vote in their place of residence. This is a positive development from the political system to a decades-long demand that was not met, with thousands of Greeks abroad unable to exercise their right to vote.”

“In all honesty, I would like to say that the deal is a product of compromises, involving all political parties, as the adoption of the bill requires an increased majority of 200 votes,” he admitted.

Mr. Theodorikakos added that even though the bill excluded a minority of Greeks living abroad based on a series of conditions included in the document, he stressed that they would be able to cast their ballot in person in Greece.

Finally, the interior minister thanked the prime minister and the representatives of the opposition parties for reaching a consensual climate and noted that “there is a basis for a vote by all 300”.