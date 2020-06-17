Greek-Israeli travel agencies talk resumption of bilateral travel on August 1

A teleconference on tourism between Greece and Israel after the Covid-19 pandemic ban on travel was held

A teleconference on tourism between Greece and Israel after the Covid-19 pandemic ban on travel, was held on Wednesday by the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel & Tourist Agencies (FEDHATTA) and the Israel Association of Travel Agents & Consultants (ITTAA), and attended by both the Greek and Israeli tourism ministers.

Traveling between Israel and Greece will resume on August 1, according to an announcement, which also noted that tourism sector professionals have requested an earlier date for the opening of tourism in either directions. The two ministers said they are working very closely towards the safest possible resumption of tourism between the two countries.

Israeli travellers particularly prefer Athens, Thessaloniki, Volos, Lefkada, Corfu and the Sporades Islands, while it was also mentioned that Greek tourist agents have started promoting religious tourism in Israel, in addition to regular leisure vacation packages. Short three-day trips and city breaks are also of particular interest to Greek travellers.

source amna.gr